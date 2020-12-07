UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela's Pro-Presidential Bloc Leading In Parliamentary Elections With 67.6% - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Venezuela's Pro-Presidential Bloc Leading in Parliamentary Elections With 67.6% - Watchdog

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, the alliance of the country's socialist parties including the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), is leading in the parliamentary elections with 67.6 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Council said on Monday.

According to preliminary results, published on Twitter, the Democratic Alliance comes second after securing 17.95 percent of the vote.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political forces running for seats. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote, among over 20 other parties.

The previous elections were held in 2015.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Vote Twitter Alliance Venezuela Sunday 2015 Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in Gitex 2020 with 12 i ..

1 minute ago

El Talento move to the top in U-18 division of Dub ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistani Squad okayed to leave isolation after 5t ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Aksaz, Turkey

7 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 37 more deaths due to Covid-19

14 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.4 million, de ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.