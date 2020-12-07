(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, the alliance of the country's socialist parties including the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), is leading in the parliamentary elections with 67.6 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Council said on Monday.

According to preliminary results, published on Twitter, the Democratic Alliance comes second after securing 17.95 percent of the vote.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, took place on Sunday, with 107 political forces running for seats. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, has refused to participate in the vote, among over 20 other parties.

The previous elections were held in 2015.