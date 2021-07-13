(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Venezuela's ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) expressed on Monday its support for Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel amid protests in his country.

"The people of Cuba gave so much to mankind that we must defend them from the criminal plans of imperialists," the statement read.

The PSUV condemned attempts to destabilize Cuba, blaming the United States for standing behind them.

The party also pointed at the leading role of Diaz-Canel, as well as his leadership style, in this critical period for the country.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its first large protests since 1994. Thousands of people demanded free elections, and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches following the president's call to take to the streets and repel provocations.