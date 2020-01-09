(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Venezuela scheduled to take place at the end of the year will help shape its future in the long term, US Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Presidential and National Assembly elections at the end of 2020 should help shape the country's future for years to come, including shepherding the difficult work of rebuilding institutions and infrastructure eviscerated by a brutal regime," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that the political-economic crisis in Venezuela has prompted almost five million residents to leave, leading to serious problems in country's the economic, educational and healthcare systems.

"A swift negotiated transition to democracy is the most effective and sustainable route to peace and prosperity in Venezuela," Pompeo said. "Negotiations could open the path out of the crisis through a transitional government that will organize free and fair elections."

In January 2019, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to force a change of government in Venezuela in order to claim the country's vast resources.