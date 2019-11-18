Venice comes up for air after week of record flooding

Venice sought to return to normal life on Monday after a week of unprecedented flooding that devastated the city, submerging homes, business and cultural treasures

The wave of bad weather that struck throughout Italy -- from rivers of water rushing through the streets of the southern town of Matera to tornados in the Grosseto region of Tuscany - was still a concern in certain areas, and was expected to continue.

In the north, the Trentino-Alto Adige region bordering Austria was at high risk of avalanches, forecasters said, with continued strong rains expected to batter the region around Genoa and the island of Sardinia.

Schools reopened in Venice as shopkeepers with mops and buckets in hand tried to muck out the water and mud that had flooded their stores since Tuesday.

The high of 110-115 cm (3.6-3.7 feet) expected midday in Venice was a welcome improvement on the past week when the so-called "acqua alta," or high waters, exceeded a level of 150 cm three times.

Venetians are accustomed to flooding in their UNESCO citysurrounded by a lagoon, but last week's wave of inundations wasunprecedented in modern times, with Tuesday's high not seen since 1966.