UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venice Commission Is Ready To Cooperate With Russia On Constitutional Amendments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:11 PM

Venice Commission Is Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Constitutional Amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe released on Tuesday its opinion on Russia's constitutional amendments, expressing readiness for further cooperation.

"The Venice Commission remains at the disposal of the Russian authorities and the Parliamentary Assembly for further assistance in this matter," the statement read.

The commission pointed to "some serious flaws in the Constitution and the procedure of its adoption," at the same time praising amendments bringing positive changes, for instance, improving the social security system.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Venice Same

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

17 minutes ago

European stocks drop at open 23 march 2021

6 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation&#039;s General Assembly appro ..

42 minutes ago

DLD&#039;s real estate escrow account system for J ..

42 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi to present world prem ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.