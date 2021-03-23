Venice Commission Is Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Constitutional Amendments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe released on Tuesday its opinion on Russia's constitutional amendments, expressing readiness for further cooperation.

"The Venice Commission remains at the disposal of the Russian authorities and the Parliamentary Assembly for further assistance in this matter," the statement read.

The commission pointed to "some serious flaws in the Constitution and the procedure of its adoption," at the same time praising amendments bringing positive changes, for instance, improving the social security system.