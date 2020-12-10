Venice Commission Recommends to Restore, Finalize Canceled Ukrainian Criminal Code Article

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Venice Commission recommended that the article of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which envisioned imprisonment for false declarations and was canceled by the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in October, be reinstated and finalized.

"The Venice Commission acknowledges that decision no. 13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine lacks clear reasoning, has no firm basis in international law, and was possibly tainted with a major procedural flaw - an unresolved question of a conflict of interest of some judges," the commission said in a statement.

"The Verkhovna Rada should implement the decision by interpreting it in light of the constitutional foundations of the country and applicable international standards, preserving public interests such as the fight against corruption, including in the judiciary," it said.

The Venice Commission called on Ukraine to reinstate criminal liability for declaring false information.

"As regards Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, invalidated by the Constitutional Court, criminal liability for the submission of knowingly false declaration/failure to submit declaration should be restored, but the law may specify in greater detail the different sanctions corresponding to the degree of criminal responsibility, reserving, for example, the sanction of imprisonment for cases above a certain threshold and for perpetrators acting with deliberate intent," it said.