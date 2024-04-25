Open Menu

Venice Launches Five-euro Entry Fee

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Venice launches five-euro entry fee

Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Venice launched a new scheme Thursday to charge day-trippers for entering the historic Italian city, a world first intended to ease the pressure of mass tourism -- but many residents are opposed.

Visitors entering the UNESCO World Heritage site for the day have to buy a five-euro ($5.3) ticket, with inspectors carrying out spot checks at key entry points.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is one of the world's top tourist destinations -- but is drowning under the weight of the crowds.

Around 10,000 tickets had been sold by the time the scheme began at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) on Thursday, according to Simone Venturini, the local councillor responsible for tourism.

Under a trial system, the "Venice Access Fee" is being introduced on 29 busy days throughout 2024, mostly weekends from May to July.

Thursday is a public holiday in Italy.

There is no limit to the number of tickets available. Instead, the goal is to try to persuade day-trippers to visit during quieter times.

"I think it's good, because it will perhaps slow down the numbers of tourists in Venice," said Sylvain Pelerin, a French tourist who has been visiting for more than 50 years.

Overnight visitors, who already pay a tourist tax, will be exempt, as will minors under the age of 14 among others.

But not everyone is happy, with some residents set to protest against a measure they say curbs fundamental rights to freedom of movement.

"This is not a museum, it's not a protected ecological area, you shouldn't have to pay -- it's a city," Marina Dodino from the local residents association ARCI, told AFP.

Related Topics

Protest World Visit Venice Buy Italy SITE Turkish Lira May July From Top Weight

Recent Stories

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

16 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

44 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

1 hour ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

15 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

15 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

15 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

15 hours ago

More Stories From World