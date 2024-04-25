Venice Launches Five-euro Entry Fee
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Venice, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Venice launched a new scheme Thursday to charge day-trippers for entering the historic Italian city, a world first intended to ease the pressure of mass tourism -- but many residents are opposed.
Visitors entering the UNESCO World Heritage site for the day have to buy a five-euro ($5.3) ticket, with inspectors carrying out spot checks at key entry points.
Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is one of the world's top tourist destinations -- but is drowning under the weight of the crowds.
Around 10,000 tickets had been sold by the time the scheme began at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) on Thursday, according to Simone Venturini, the local councillor responsible for tourism.
Under a trial system, the "Venice Access Fee" is being introduced on 29 busy days throughout 2024, mostly weekends from May to July.
Thursday is a public holiday in Italy.
There is no limit to the number of tickets available. Instead, the goal is to try to persuade day-trippers to visit during quieter times.
"I think it's good, because it will perhaps slow down the numbers of tourists in Venice," said Sylvain Pelerin, a French tourist who has been visiting for more than 50 years.
Overnight visitors, who already pay a tourist tax, will be exempt, as will minors under the age of 14 among others.
But not everyone is happy, with some residents set to protest against a measure they say curbs fundamental rights to freedom of movement.
"This is not a museum, it's not a protected ecological area, you shouldn't have to pay -- it's a city," Marina Dodino from the local residents association ARCI, told AFP.
Recent Stories
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
More Stories From World
-
US announces sweeping cuts to power sector carbon emissions5 minutes ago
-
US to give Micron $6.1 bn for American chip factories5 minutes ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office15 minutes ago
-
2024 Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to focus on cutting-edge technologies15 minutes ago
-
Philippines grapples with measles, pertussis outbreaks: UNICEF35 minutes ago
-
450,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar's Yangon35 minutes ago
-
Mining giant Anglo American shares jump on BHP bid35 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's rubber export up 5.1 pct in Q135 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean president reshuffles cabinet35 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result35 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close lower45 minutes ago
-
China-donated relief supplies arrive in Papua New Guinea45 minutes ago