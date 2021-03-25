Venice Mayor Says City Should Become Symbol of Hope for Entire Italy on Anniversary Year

(@FahadShabbir)

Venice, which is celebrating 1600 years since founding, is ready to become a symbol of the post-pandemic revival for the entire Italy and expects that 2021 will bring tourists back to the city, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told Sputnik

According to tradition, Venice was founded at the stroke of noon on the 25th March, 421 A.D., on the Feast of the Annunciation.

"We must make the city a symbol of pride and content for the entire country. Venice sends a message of hope that it is still alive as well as Italy," Brugnaro said.

According to the mayor, the city authorities "always work to ensure that everything is ready to accept everyone who wants to come and visit Venice when travel is restored."

Brugnaro added that Venice was among the most affected Italian cities in terms of losses in travel revenues.