UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ventilator Suspected As Fire Kills Three At Russian Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:04 PM

Ventilator suspected as fire kills three at Russian hospital

Three people have died in a fire at a hospital in the Russian city of Ryazan, investigators said Wednesday, with local authorities suggesting the blaze was caused by a faulty ventilator

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Three people have died in a fire at a hospital in the Russian city of Ryazan, investigators said Wednesday, with local authorities suggesting the blaze was caused by a faulty ventilator.

The fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a state hospital in Ryazan, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) southeast of Moscow, at around 3:30 am local time (0030 GMT) on Wednesday, the local branch of the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning and seven others were hospitalised, it said.

A probe has been launched on suspicion of "causing death by negligence".

Investigators said the cause of the fire was being established, but the governor of Ryazan region said it was likely caused by a ventilator.

"In one of the wards of the intensive care unit there was a patient in serious condition on a ventilator," governor Nikolay Lyubimov told state tv.

"Apparently, the ventilator caught fire," he said.

Lyubimov said that the ventilator was of Chinese origin. It was not adapted for use in Russia and was not protected against "voltage surges and short circuits", he said.

State news channel Rossiya 24 reported that one of the hospital's nurses was in serious condition with burns affecting 70 percent of her body.

It said that the fire broke out in a ward reserved for coronavirus patients.

Several people died in May 2020 in fires at hospitals in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, with faulty ventilators believed to have sparked the blazes.

The model of the ventilator used by both hospitals was later recalled by its manufacturer.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Moscow Russia China Died Ryazan Petersburg May 2020 TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Ryazan Hospital Fire Rises to Thre ..

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Annular Eclipse of Sun' tomorrow; not occurred in ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Chancellery Head Reports Hacker Attack on H ..

2 minutes ago

Guidelines being revised for effective utilization ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan succeeds in vaccinating landmark one mill ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.