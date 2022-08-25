Venue for UN-Proposed Summit of the Future Conference Not Selected Yet - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the United Nations-proposed Summit of the Future is held in Kiev but the actual place has not been decided on yet, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Obviously, the Summit of the Future is an idea put forward by the Secretary General which has received a lot of support from member states," Dujarric said during a briefing.

"Where it will be held is not something that is yet decided."

The UN spokesperson's comment comes after Zelenskyy delivered a speech at the UN Security Council meeting on earlier on Wednesday. Zelenskyy proposed that the Summit of the Future should be held in Ukraine.

The Summit of the Future was originally put forth as an idea UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the event is meant to forge a global consensus and security for a better future.