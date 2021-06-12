UrduPoint.com
Venue Of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Not Discussed Yet - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Venue of Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Not Discussed Yet - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The venue of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not yet been discussed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday, adding that there have been contacts to agree on the agenda of such a meeting.

"Currently, the meeting place of presidents Putin and Zelenskyy is not being discussed, there are certain contacts and attempts to agree on an agenda for the meeting, but they have not yet talked about the venue," Kuleba told the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

Kuleba also said that Zelenskyy has no plans to meet with leaders of self-proclaimed Donbas republics.

