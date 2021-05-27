UrduPoint.com
Venue Of Russia-US Summit Chosen By Delegations, Switzerland To Help - Swiss Mission To UN

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Venue of Russia-US Summit Chosen by Delegations, Switzerland to Help - Swiss Mission to UN

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The venue of the Russia-US summit is chosen by the delegations of the countries, Switzerland will help with the organization, Paola Ceresetti, a spokeswoman for the Permanent Mission of Switzerland to the UN Geneva Office, told Sputnik.

Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, are scheduled to meet in person in Geneva on June 16.

"The choice of the venue for the meeting of the presidents is made by the delegations concerned. Switzerland responds to their demands and provides support," Cesetti said.

More Stories From World

