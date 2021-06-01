Venues for SPIEF-2021 to Be Disinfected With Unique Cold-Fogging Technology - Governor

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The venues for the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be disinfected with a unique cold-fogging technology to minimize the possibility of coronavirus infection, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the official, the venues will have air disinfection devices, while the centralized ventilation system is equipped with disinfecting filters. The venues and common facilities will be disinfected and cleaned before and after the events, as well as between sessions.

"We will use a unique cold fog-based disinfection technology that is developed in St. Petersburg," Beglov said.

The governor added that most of the staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19, whose health nevertheless will be carefully monitored to avoid the spread of the disease.

Cold-fogging uses high pressure to spray liquid solution into airborne particles, dispersing them around the room.

This year's forum will take place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.