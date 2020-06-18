UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vera Lynn: The 'Forces' Sweetheart' Of WWII Britain

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:08 PM

Vera Lynn: the 'Forces' Sweetheart' of WWII Britain

As long as there are still Britons alive who fought in World War II, the name of Vera Lynn will open a bittersweet floodgate of nostalgia

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :As long as there are still Britons alive who fought in World War II, the name of Vera Lynn will open a bittersweet floodgate of nostalgia.

The singer, who died on Thursday aged 103, achieved superstar status as "the forces' sweetheart", boosting troop morale with a string of romantic and patriotic ballads.

From the battlefields of France, the Netherlands, Italy and North Africa to the Far East, whenever soldiers gathered around a radio set or gramophone, the smooth vocal tones of Vera Lynn were sure to be heard.

It is impossible to gauge whether the outcome of the war was swayed by songs like "There'll Always Be an England", "We'll Meet Again", "(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover" and "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square".

But for countless men in uniform, the lyrics and the slim, wholesome young blonde woman who sang them seemed to offer a vision of what they were fighting for.

To modern ears, the words might sound corny but at a time when Britain stood proudly against the Nazis, their patriotic appeal was irresistible.

Related Topics

Africa France Died Vera Young Dover Berkeley Italy Netherlands Women World War Slim

Recent Stories

NUST Institute of Policy Studies arranges webinar ..

45 minutes ago

Russia says 489 medics died from coronavirus

16 seconds ago

Kazakh 'Leader of the Nation' Nazarbayev, 79, has ..

19 seconds ago

Shafqat Mahmood hopes govt to succeed in addressin ..

21 seconds ago

China Intent on Ensuring Territorial Sovereignty A ..

22 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Belgrad ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.