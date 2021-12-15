UrduPoint.com

Verdict Against Russian Citizen In Khangoshvili's Case Biased - Russian Diplomat

Verdict Against Russian Citizen in Khangoshvili's Case Biased - Russian Diplomat

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The verdict against a Russian citizen in the case of murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, is biased and politically motivated, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Berlin high court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment

"According to the information we received, on December 15, 2021, a German court passed a verdict according to which Russian state structures were behind the organization of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin on August 23, 2019. We consider this verdict to be a biased, politically motivated decision that seriously aggravates the already difficult Russian-German relations," the diplomat told reporters.

