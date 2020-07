Verdict expected for Russian Gulag historian amid public outcry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Russian court was expected on Wednesday to hand down verdict in a controversial case against a Gulag historian in a trial his allies say was orchestrated to silence him

Petrozavodsk, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A Russian court was expected on Wednesday to hand down verdict in a controversial case against a Gulag historian in a trial his allies say was orchestrated to silence him.

Yury Dmitriyev, head of the prominent rights group Memorial in Karelia in northwestern Russia, spent decades locating and exhuming mass graves of people killed under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's rule.

He was first arrested in late 2016, then acquitted in 2018, and then arrested again ina new assault case.