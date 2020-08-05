Verdict in Hariri Murder Case in The Hague Delayed to August 18 Due to Beirut Port Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The verdict in the case of the murder of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was assassinated in the terrorist attack in Beirut on February 14, 2005, has been postponed to August 18 due to the tragic events in Beirut, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in The Hague said on Wednesday.

The final verdict of the special tribunal in the case of Hariri's murder was previously scheduled to be announced on August 7.

"The Trial Chamber will deliver the Judgment on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 11:00 AM (C.E.T)," the tribunal said in a statement.

"This was out of respect for the countless victims of the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on 4 August, and the three-day of public mourning in Lebanon," it explained.