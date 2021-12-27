Verdict In Khangoshvili Murder Case Comes Into Force - Berlin Court
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:10 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) A verdict in the case of the 2019 murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshili came into force on Monday, and none of the trial participants have appealed against it, a court in Berlin said.
"The verdict against 56-year-old Russian citizen Vadim K., also known as Vadim S.
, in the case of the so-called murder in the Tiergarten entered into force. None of the participants in the trial appealed against the verdict," the court said in a statement.
Earlier in December, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the murder of Khangoshvili and sentenced him to life imprisonment.