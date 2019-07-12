UrduPoint.com
Verdict Looms In Italy 'mistaken Identity' Trafficking Trial

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

Verdict looms in Italy 'mistaken identity' trafficking trial

The fate of an alleged people trafficking kingpin who insists he is a victim of mistaken identity hangs in the balance Friday, with a verdict expected in a trial against him in Italy

Eritrean national Medhanie Yehdego Mered is accused of being "the General" of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks, with branches in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Europe.

Eritrean national Medhanie Yehdego Mered is accused of being "the General" of one of the world's largest migrant trafficking networks, with branches in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Libya, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Europe.

But the man on trial in Sicily, arrested in Sudan in 2016 and extradited to Italy, insists he is carpenter Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe.

The verdict will be delivered inside a massive bunker in Palermo built in the 1980s for the maxi-trial against the mafia.

The prosecution has called for him to be jailed for 14 years.

It is not the life sentence one might expect for an alleged people smuggling mastermind with blood on his hands, and proof they know they have the wrong man, the defendant's lawyer says.

"They should just have said 'we made a mistake'," lawyer Michele Calantropo told AFP on Thursday.

Italy, Sudan and Britain at the time hailed the defendant's capture as the stellar result of a joint operation which had dealt a significant blow to the people smuggling business.

Mered ended up on an international wanted list after being identified as the man who organised the packing of migrants onto a boat that sank off Italy in 2013, killing at least 360 people in one of the worst such disasters in the Mediterranean.

