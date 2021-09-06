UrduPoint.com

Verdicts In MH17 Crash Case To Be Announced By End Of 2022 - Judge

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:49 PM

Verdicts in MH17 Crash Case to Be Announced by End of 2022 - Judge

Verdicts in the case of the MH17 airplane crash in Ukraine's east may be handed down on September 22, November 17 or December 15, 2022, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday

SCHIPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Verdicts in the case of the MH17 airplane crash in Ukraine's east may be handed down on September 22, November 17 or December 15, 2022, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Monday.

"We plan to finish considering the case in June 2022. In legal proceedings, decisions are usually announced two weeks later. However, it is impossible in case of lengthy proceedings like this one. So, the trial will not be completed in June 2022. It is impossible to forecast how much time we will need to hand down the verdicts.

So, the court is considering three dates when this could be done: September 22, if the court does not manage to do it on this date, then on November 17, and December 15, 2022 is our third option," Steenhuis said at the hearings.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board died. The trial of four suspects � Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko � began in March 2020 in the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Netherlands March May June July September November December 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Taliban Arrest Over 40 Robbers, Rioters in Past 24 ..

Taliban Arrest Over 40 Robbers, Rioters in Past 24 Hours - Spokesman

38 seconds ago
 CTP Rawalpindi impose fine on 15,005 vehicles for ..

CTP Rawalpindi impose fine on 15,005 vehicles for wrong parking

3 minutes ago
 Iran reports 25,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,129,407 ..

Iran reports 25,870 new COVID-19 cases, 5,129,407 in total

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, 261,77 ..

S. Korea reports 1,375 more COVID-19 cases, 261,778 in total

3 minutes ago
 We pay homage to our Shuhada, Ghazis for epic deed ..

We pay homage to our Shuhada, Ghazis for epic deeds of heroism, says Air Chief

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.