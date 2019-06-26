Veresk Mobile Optoelectronic Stations to Be Showcased at Army-2019 Forum -Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two modifications of Russia's state-of-the-art mobile optoelectronic station Veresk will be showcased at the Army-2019 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Two modifications of Russia 's state-of-the-art mobile optoelectronic station Veresk will be showcased at the Army-2019 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a part of the exposition ..., the Russian Strategic Missile Forces will present for the first time new items Veresk-R high-accuracy single-site mobile optoelectronic station and Veresk-M small-sized optoelectronic station," the ministry's press service told journalists.

The station was designed to define trajectories of helicopters, missiles or any other projectiles. It is capable of processing the collected data and sending it together with video images to users in real time.

The station can also automatically track the objects, whose trajectory it defined.

Apart from Veresk stations, the visitors will be able to see other brand new weapons and vehicles. The missile launcher Topol, armored reconnaissance vehicle Taifun-M and remote-controlled mine clearing vehicle Listva are among them.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Expocenter just outside Moscow. The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.