UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veresk Mobile Optoelectronic Stations To Be Showcased At Army-2019 Forum -Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

Veresk Mobile Optoelectronic Stations to Be Showcased at Army-2019 Forum -Russian Military

Two modifications of Russia's state-of-the-art mobile optoelectronic station Veresk will be showcased at the Army-2019 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Two modifications of Russia's state-of-the-art mobile optoelectronic station Veresk will be showcased at the Army-2019 forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As a part of the exposition ..., the Russian Strategic Missile Forces will present for the first time new items Veresk-R high-accuracy single-site mobile optoelectronic station and Veresk-M small-sized optoelectronic station," the ministry's press service told journalists.

The station was designed to define trajectories of helicopters, missiles or any other projectiles. It is capable of processing the collected data and sending it together with video images to users in real time.

The station can also automatically track the objects, whose trajectory it defined.

Apart from Veresk stations, the visitors will be able to see other brand new weapons and vehicles. The missile launcher Topol, armored reconnaissance vehicle Taifun-M and remote-controlled mine clearing vehicle Listva are among them.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Expocenter just outside Moscow. The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

IOC Confirms 2021 Session to Be Held in Athens

9 seconds ago

Russia Supplies Weapons to 51 Countries - Service ..

11 seconds ago

People facing unemployment, poverty, economic inst ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Prepared to Address Human Rights Violations ..

16 seconds ago

Manafort to Be Arraigned Over New York State Fraud ..

6 minutes ago

New Pentagon Chief Tells Turkish Counterpart Ankar ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.