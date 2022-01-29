UrduPoint.com

Verizon, AT&T Reach Deal With US Government On Expanded 5G Service At Airports - FAA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Verizon and AT&T have concluded an agreement with the US government about the extended use of 5G service at airports across the United States, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced in a press release on Friday.

"Through continued technical collaboration, the FAA, Verizon, and AT&T have agreed on steps that will enable more aircraft to safely use key airports while also enabling more towers to deploy 5G service," the release said.

The FAA thanked the two major wireless companies for providing the precise data about the exact location of wireless transmitters and the thorough analysis of how 5G C-band signals interact with sensitive aircraft instruments.

"The FAA used this data to determine that it is possible to safely and more precisely map the size and shape of the areas around airports where 5G signals are mitigated, shrinking the areas where wireless operators are deferring their antenna activations," the release said.

The agreement will enable the wireless providers to safely turn on more towers as they deploy new 5G service in major markets across the United States, the FAA explained.

