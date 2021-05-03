UrduPoint.com
Verizon Says To Sell Media Branch To Apollo Funds For $5 Bn

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:04 PM

Verizon says to sell media branch to Apollo Funds for $5 bn

Verizon announced Monday the sale of its media division to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion, creating a new company that will known by one of the iconic brands of the internet age: Yahoo

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Verizon announced Monday the sale of its media division to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion, creating a new company that will known by one of the iconic brands of the internet age: Yahoo.

Verizon will retain a 10 percent stake in the company, which will continue to be led by CEO Guru Gowrappan, the company said in a statement.

