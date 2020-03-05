UrduPoint.com
Verkhovna Rada Approves Admission Of Foreign Troops To Ukraine For Exercises In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Verkhovna Rada Approves Admission of Foreign Troops to Ukraine for Exercises in 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament passed on Wednesday a law authorizing the admission of units of the armed forces of other states to the territory of Ukraine in 2020 to participate in multinational exercises.

The decision was supported by 289 parliamentarians at an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The list of approved exercises includes Ukrainian-US exercises Rapid Trident-2020 and Sea Breeze-2020, Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine-2020, Ukrainian-Moldovan exercises South-2020, as well as Ukrainian-British exercises Warrior Watcher-2020.

