Vermont Slated To Pass State-Level Measures To Protect Abortion, Ban Slavery - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Vermont Slated to Pass State-Level Measures to Protect Abortion, Ban Slavery - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Voters in Vermont are slated to pass ballot measures bolstering abortion protections and banning slavery across the state, according to initial results from the Associated Press.

Vermont, considered to be a Democratic stronghold, is set to pass a proposal adding the right to "personal reproductive autonomy" to their state constitution, with 76.5% of voters in favor with 15% of the state reporting.

The proposal comes following the US Supreme Court decision earlier this year to return regulatory authority on abortion from the Federal government to the states. President Joe Biden promised to pass legislation federally codifying abortion protections if Democrats keep their legislative majorities through the midterm elections.

Vermont is also set to pass a measure formally banning slavery and indentured servitude in the state's constitution, with 89.1% voters in favor with 15% of the state reporting.

