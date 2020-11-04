MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Vermont Governor Phil Scott from the Republican Party said that he had voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the United States is holding a presidential election, with incumbent leader Donald Trump facing off against Biden.

"It's been a bit of a struggle for me, but I ended up voting for Joe Biden," Scott told reporters, as quoted by the Seven Days newspaper.

The governor said that he disagreed with many election proposals of Biden but believed that the Democratic candidate could overcome the existing split in the American society.

"We need someone who can pull us together. Our country needs to heal, and I'm very concerned about what another four years will do to our country. We're so polarized here. We're so divided, and it's become so tribal. We need leaders. We need role models that will step up and pull us together as one country, and I'm afraid that President Trump misses the mark," Scott added.

Scott has been serving as the 82nd Governor of Vermont since 2017.