Verona Mayor Says Considering Whether to Proceed With Eurasian Economic Forum Amid Covid

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Verona municipality is working to understand if Eurasian Economic Forum can still be held from October 22-23 offline, given the new decree of the government on anti-Covid measures, Mayor of Verona Federico Sboarina said at a press conference on Monday.

The Forum was supposed to take place offline with at least 500 participants. However, on October 18, the Italian government issued a decree further tightening measures to counter the growing number of coronavirus cases.

"As for the issue of conferences, after having read the [yesterday's] decree attentively a few minutes ago, I noticed that there is a contradiction. According to the provision N-bis, all congresses and conferences are suspended except those that take place at distance," the mayor said.

At the same time, the provision N in the old decree, which is still in force, makes exceptions for exhibitions and congresses, the mayor continued.

"We have the Eurasian Economic Forum in three days. We are working to understand more. Because, objectively, given the investments that have been made and people who are coming from different parts of the world... We are trying to understand if there is a possibility to hold this forum or not," the mayor said.

The city authorities are in contact with the organizers and hope to understand by the end of the day whether it will be possible to hold the forum as planned, Sboarina said.