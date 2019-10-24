The agreements reached in Sochi between Russia and Turkey on the withdrawal of Kurdish units from the border regions of Syria and Turkey is being implemented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters Thursday

"We are pleased to note that the agreements reached in Sochi and the memorandum are being implemented," Vershinin said.