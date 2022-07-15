UrduPoint.com

Vershinin Says Russia Increasing Food, Fertilizer Exports To Resolve Global Hunger

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Vershinin Says Russia Increasing Food, Fertilizer Exports to Resolve Global Hunger

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Russia has significantly increased food and fertilizer exports to resolve the global food crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said during the High-Level Political Forum at the United Nations.

"On the specific issue of food security... Russia has considerably increased its exports of food and fertilizers delivering to African countries and the middle East and contributing to resolving the problem of hunger," Vershinin said on Thursday.

The Deputy Foreign Minister explained the current situation is a structural crisis that demands reforming the entire international economic order rather than a "band-aid approach.

"

Vershinin said that mistakes made by the Western countries during the coronavirus pandemic in the microeconomic food and energy policies have led to an outbreak of global instability in the raw materials markets long before Russia's special military operation was launched in Ukraine.

The High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development, organized by the United Nations, is focused on accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and resolving challenges or obstacles standing in the way.

