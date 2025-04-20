Verstappen Edges Piastri For Pole In Jeddah
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Red Bull's Max Verstappen nailed pole from McLaren's Oscar Piastri for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a gripping qualifying session on Saturday.
Piastri's teammate, championship leader Lando Norris, crashed in the top 10 shoot-out and will start on the fifth row of Sunday's race.
Four-time world champion Verstappen was in unstoppable form under the floodlights on the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit, grabing the front of the grid by one hundredth of a second.
It was a huge turnaround for the Dutchman after he and his Red Bull team had struggled in Bahrain last weekend.
"Very happy! I definitely didn't expect to be on pole here," said a beaming Verstappen.
"The car came alive in the night, we made some final changes and it was more enjoyable to drive, the grip was coming to me.
"I think tomorrow in the race, it will be tough to keep them (McLaren) behind, but we'll give it a good go," he added.
Norris leads the drivers' standings by three points from Piastri with Verstappen five points back ahead of this fifth round of the 24-race season.
George Russell sets off on the second row in his Mercedes alongside the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes is on the third row with Carlos Sainz in a Williams.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Norris completed the top 10.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Rouen results5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 minutes ago
-
At least 33 dead in DR Congo boat fire5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated6 minutes ago
-
Verstappen edges Piastri for pole in Jeddah6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
DR Congo boat fire death toll revised down to at least 33: mayor1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka reaches Stuttgart semis as Ostapenko extends Swiatek mastery1 hour ago
-
Man City boost top five bid, Southampton snatch late leveller1 hour ago
-
Liga leaders Barca make stunning comeback to beat Celta Vigo1 hour ago
-
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player2 hours ago