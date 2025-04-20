Open Menu

Verstappen Edges Piastri For Pole In Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Verstappen edges Piastri for pole in Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Red Bull's Max Verstappen nailed pole from McLaren's Oscar Piastri for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in a gripping qualifying session on Saturday.

Piastri's teammate, championship leader Lando Norris, crashed in the top 10 shoot-out and will start on the fifth row of Sunday's race.

Four-time world champion Verstappen was in unstoppable form under the floodlights on the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit, grabing the front of the grid by one hundredth of a second.

It was a huge turnaround for the Dutchman after he and his Red Bull team had struggled in Bahrain last weekend.

"Very happy! I definitely didn't expect to be on pole here," said a beaming Verstappen.

"The car came alive in the night, we made some final changes and it was more enjoyable to drive, the grip was coming to me.

"I think tomorrow in the race, it will be tough to keep them (McLaren) behind, but we'll give it a good go," he added.

Norris leads the drivers' standings by three points from Piastri with Verstappen five points back ahead of this fifth round of the 24-race season.

George Russell sets off on the second row in his Mercedes alongside the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes is on the third row with Carlos Sainz in a Williams.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Norris completed the top 10.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

9 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

9 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

9 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

9 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

9 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

10 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

10 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

12 hours ago

More Stories From World