Verstappen Ends Long Wait For Pole At US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Max Verstappen swept to a convincing pole position for Saturday's sprint race at the United States Grand Prix in a fast and frantic qualifying session on Friday.

It was the first time in 12 events since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May that the three-time world champion had secured any kind of pole position.

Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.833 seconds to beat Mercedes' George Russell by 0.012 seconds with Charles Leclerc taking third place on the grid for Ferrari.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points in the championship with six Grands Prix including three sprints remaining, was fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas.

"That was good," said Verstappen. "We had a good day. Sprint qualifying is always difficult. You never know how much you can push, but the car was working well.

"Of course I'm very happy to be first, it's been a while."

The Dutchman added: "It's always very hectic and you know this track is amazing to drive."

