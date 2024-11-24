Open Menu

Verstappen 'never Thought' He'd Win Four World Titles

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Max Verstappen admitted he "never thought" he would win four world titles after wrapping up the 2024 Formula One championship under the Las Vegas lights.

Verstappen's success ushered him into an elite club alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Alain Prost as a four-time champion.

Seven wins in the opening 10 races launched Verstappen to this success, but he needed to overcome a mid-season run of ten without a win before victory in a rain-hit race in Brazil set up his fourth title.

"At 17, I was just happy to be there and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, just normal things that are already very difficult to achieve," said the 27-year-old Dutchman whose fifth-place race finish in Las Vegas was enough to guarantee the title.

"It was a very challenging season and for me also as a person at times it was very challenging and I had to be calm. In a way I still prefer last season, I enjoyed it a lot, but I think this season it has taught me a lot of lessons.

"I am very proud of us as a team and in a way that makes it a very special and beautiful season. It's been so competitive this time. A special season. A beautiful season."

Verstappen also ruled out speculation that he may leave Red Bull, the team which has nurtured his talent and taken him to the top of the sport.

"We've been through a lot and this is special - but it will be a proper battle next year with a lot of cars involved so I am going to enjoy this.

"For me I'm just very proud to be part of the team and we are now celebrating our fourth world title together. There's definitely nothing on my mind. Nothing else on my mind."

Verstappen has been on top of the world championship in an unbroken run since the Spanish Grand Prix in 2022.

"It's incredible, he's done an amazing job," said Red Bull team chief Christian Horner. "He's been outstanding all year and we are just very proud of him.

"He's won eight Grand Prix and the championship with two races to spare and you can't ask for more than that. He's only just turned 27 and he's in the form of his life so as long as we can keep giving him a decent car then he will keep delivering."

Norris, who pushed Verstappen to the limit in the second half of the season, was sixth in the race, a place behind his rival.

"Congrats to Max, as much as it hurts a little bit, saying congrats doesn't hurt, but knowing the championship is 100% over you always have a little hope inside," said the Englishman.

"He drove an incredible season and when you have the quickest car he dominated and when he didn't he was still there and always on my heels. He made my life tough, we made his tough at times I'm sure but he drove a better season."

