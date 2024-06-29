Verstappen Resists Norris Attack To Win Austrian GP Sprint Race
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Max Verstappen resisted a spirited attack from Lando Norris on Saturday to claim victory for Red Bull in a feisty sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The series leader and three-time world champion delivered a home win at the Red Bull Ring with a fighting response after being passed by McLaren's Norris in the opening laps.
His win was his third sprint triumph this year, his fifth in succession and his 10th in 15 contests as he came home 4.616 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and 5.348 clear of Norris, who was unable to maintain his early speed.
"I had a good first lap," said Verstappen.
"But once the DRS opened it took a few laps for me to get away and then I drove my own race. I had to work for it in that race and we have a few things to think about for tomorrow."
George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes. Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari was seventh.
Sergio Perez came home eighth in the second Red Bull ahead of Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.
Verstappen was given a rousing reception by the massed ranks of his 'orange army' in the grandstands, notably roaring with delight when he responded to snatch back his lead from Norris.
