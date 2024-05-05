Open Menu

Verstappen Takes Pole In Miami After Sprint Race Win

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Verstappen takes pole in Miami after sprint race win

Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Red Bull's Max Verstappen continued his total domination of Formula One, taking pole position for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix after clinching the sprint race earlier Saturday.

The reigning world champion and championship leader, who has won four out of five Grand Prix races this season, clinched his seventh straight pole position with another dominant drive.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose fastest lap was 0.141 seconds behind Verstappen, will start second with his teammate Carlos Sainz in third place and Verstappen's Red Bull partner Sergio Perez fourth.

Three-time world champion Verstappen has won both the previous Miami Grand Prix races but never from pole and he said he still found qualifying tricky.

"Every single year that we come here, I find it extremely difficult to be very consistent with the car feeling, the tyre feeling over one lap," he said.

"It's not the single most enjoyable lap of my career just because of how slippery it is. You are not very confident on the lap but we are on pole and of course that is the most important thing."

Leclerc said it had been hard to manage the tyres, with overheating a problem, but said his performance in the sprint race gave him encouragement.

"That's where we lost a little bit of time, however the race is long tomorrow, we showed good pace this morning (in the sprint race) and I hope we can put Max under a bit more pressure," he said.

Lando Norris will start in P5, just ahead of the Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Earlier, Verstappen cruised to victory in the sprint race, finishing a full 3.3 seconds ahead of Leclerc.

The Dutchman led from pole and was never challenged after a chaotic opening lap.

Verstappen's teammate Perez was third as the world champions gave themselves a points boost.

The Red Bull driver held off Leclerc's strong start to secure his place at the front but there was plenty of action and incident in the middle of the pack.

Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton jousted hard but in the end the Dane picked up three penalties, adding 25 seconds to his time, after frequently leaving the track and gaining advantage.

Hamilton also received a penalty, leaving him outside the points positions in 16th after speeding in the pit lane.

The safety car was brought out after the first lap, which saw a start line incident involving Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris.

But away from those skirmishes, it was business as usual for Verstappen, who added another eight points to his season tally with the victory.

"I think my engine wasn't good in the start and so then I had to speed it a bit, luckily everything worked out in turn one," said Verstappen.

Related Topics

World Business Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton George Miami Sunday From Ferrari Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

11 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

12 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

12 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

12 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

12 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

12 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

12 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

12 hours ago

More Stories From World