Open Menu

Verstappen Takes Pole Position For Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Verstappen takes pole position for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he bids for a record-extending 19th success this season in the final race.

The Dutch three-time world champion finished ahead of Monaco's Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

"The whole weekend so far has been a bit of a struggle but we definitely improved the car for qualifying," said Verstappen, after securing his 12th pole position of the season.

Verstappen and Red Bull have claimed the driver and constructor world titles, with the final race a battle between Mercedes and Ferrari for the team runner-up place.

Ferrari have the upper hand as Leclerc starts just ahead of Britain's George Russell of Mercedes on Sunday.

The second Mercedes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from 11th position with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, in 16th place.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton Monaco George Sunday Oscar From Ferrari Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

7 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

7 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

8 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

8 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

15 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

24 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

24 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

1 day ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

1 day ago

More Stories From World