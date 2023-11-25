Verstappen takes pole position for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he bids for a record-extending 19th success this season in the final race.

The Dutch three-time world champion finished ahead of Monaco's Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren.

"The whole weekend so far has been a bit of a struggle but we definitely improved the car for qualifying," said Verstappen, after securing his 12th pole position of the season.

Verstappen and Red Bull have claimed the driver and constructor world titles, with the final race a battle between Mercedes and Ferrari for the team runner-up place.

Ferrari have the upper hand as Leclerc starts just ahead of Britain's George Russell of Mercedes on Sunday.

The second Mercedes of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts from 11th position with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, in 16th place.