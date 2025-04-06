Verstappen to 'keep grinding' after Japan win closes gap to Norris

Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Four-time world champion Max Verstappen said he will "keep grinding" after winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday for his first victory of the 2025 Formula One season, ahead of McLaren's championship leader Lando Norris.

The Red Bull driver led from pole to chequered flag to cross the finish line almost 1.5 seconds in front of Briton Norris, who held off his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia in third.

The win on a damp but drying track at Suzuka was Verstappen's fourth straight victory in Japan and closed the gap on Norris at the top of the drivers' championship to a single point.

Verstappen has struggled to get to grips with his Red Bull this season.

But after the first of a triple-header of race weekends, he said the win showed "that if we really nail everything, we can be up there".

"It's nice, but I don't listen to the positives and the negatives, I'm just in the middle," said the Dutchman, who was second in the season-opener in Australia and fourth in China.

"I just focus on my own performances and just keep working, keep grinding."

Norris has 62 points after three races, with Verstappen on 61 and Piastri third on 49.

The action moves to Bahrain next week, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the weekend after.

"From our side, we want to be better than just sometimes," said Verstappen.

"We just keep working hard and see where we can be in Bahrain."

- Better than the rest -

The McLarens made a dominant start to the season, with Norris winning in Australia and Piastri leading his teammate in a one-two finish in China before they both again made the podium in Japan.

Norris said the Japan race was won in qualifying, where Verstappen pulled off a lap for the ages to claim his first pole of the season with a new lap record.

"I think anytime someone does a better job on Saturday for qualifying, they can have these opportunities," said Norris.

"But at the minute, I think McLaren, Red Bull -- probably between us three (drivers) we're doing a better job than the rest."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fourth ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was seventh, with RB's Isack Hadjar next ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and Haas's Oliver Bearman.

Yuki Tsunoda finished 12th in his first race for Red Bull since replacing Liam Lawson, having started from 14th on the grid in his home grand prix. Lawson was 17th for RB.

- 'Mr Motivator' -

Verstappen and Norris were involved in a clash when the two front-runners emerged from their pit stops at the same time.

Norris drew alongside Verstappen who held his line and forced the Englishman onto the grass at the end of the pit lane.

Stewards did not penalise either driver and Verstappen joked that his rival wanted to make sure the grass "was nice and cut".

Norris had no hard feelings and said: "Max is the last guy I expect to give me any space, in a good way, in a racing way."

McLaren's double podium extended their lead in their constructors' title defence to 36 points over Mercedes.

McLaren have 111 points, Mercedes are second on 75 with Red Bull third on 61, all scored by Verstappen.

"There's no better tonic for motivation than winning," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, as he hailed Verstappen for keeping the team in the title race.

"Verstappen is like Mr Motivator. It was a flat-out race, there was no tyre saving.

"For us all priority is on the drivers' championship, for us the constructors' will be harder."

Antonelli briefly took the mid-race lead while Verstappen and Norris were in the pits, to become Formula One's youngest-ever race leader at 18 years and 224 days old.

Verstappen was four days older when he won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix to become the youngest Formula One race winner.