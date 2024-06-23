Open Menu

Verstappen Wins Spanish Grand Prix, Extends Championship Lead

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, extends championship lead

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Red Bull's three-time world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday from McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris to extend his lead in the world championship.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion's first podium of the season.

The racing may be closer than the past two seasons but Verstappen always seems to pull it out of the bag when it matters most.

This was his 61st career win, seventh of the season, and fourth at the track he first shot onto the F1 scene as a teenager in 2016.

nr/ea

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton Lead May Sunday 2016 From McLaren

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

20 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

20 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

20 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

20 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

20 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World