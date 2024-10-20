Verstappen Wins Sprint Race At United States Grand Prix
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix sprint race at Austin on Saturday from the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen stretched his lead over title rival Lando Norris by two points to 54 points after the McLaren driver finished third ahead of Sunday's main grand prix.
"Feels like old times," Verstappen smiled, alluding to his long winless spell, before receiving the sprint trophy from British pop music legend Sting.
Norris was on target to finish second before a late lock-up.
"My front tyres were completely finished. A disappointing end but happy with the end result," said Norris.
This was Verstappen's first win of any sort since his sprint win at the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in June.
