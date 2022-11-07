'Very Good Chance' Republicans Control Congress After Midterms - Congressional Candidate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) There's a very good chance Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in this year's midterm elections in light of the current state of the American economy under Democratic leadership, Republican congressional candidate Wesley Hallman told Sputnik.

US voters head to the polls for midterm elections on November 8 to determine who controls Congress, with Republicans poised to seize the House from the Democrats while the Senate struggle is expected to come down to the wire.

"I think the midterm is looking better than it did over the summer, so I would say very, very good chance," Hallman said about the chances Republicans will take control of Congress in the midterms. "It looks like a very, very strong chance on the House side and a good chance on the Senate side."

Hallman is running for a US House seat in this year's midterm elections to represent California's 28th congressional district. Hallman, a 27-year Air Force veteran, previously served in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff's strategic plans and policy directorate. He also worked as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.

Headwinds in the US economy are effecting all aspects of Americans' lives, Hallman said.

"Interest rates - it affects literally everything," Hallman said. "People are putting their dreams, whether it's buying a home, investing in education, or etc, all of these things become more expensive. And so many, many American families are doing a reassessment of what they can and can't afford, and it's putting on hold hopes and dreams in a very real sense."

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

According to the averages of surveys gathered by poll aggregator RealClearPolitics (RCP), Republicans are likely to win 225 House seats, well over the 218 needed to win the majority. House Democrats are likely to win 173 seats while 37 are in the toss-up category, according to the RCP data. If the Senate races ended today, the Republicans would likely end up with at least 48 seats to the Democrats' 46, with six still too close to call, the data shows.