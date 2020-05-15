'Very little progress' on key issues in post-Brexit trade talks: UK

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain on Friday complained about a lack of movement on major stumbling blocks in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, after the third round of negotiations broke up

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Britain on Friday complained about a lack of movement on major stumbling blocks in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union, after the third round of negotiations broke up.

Chief negotiator David Frost said there had been "very little progress towards agreement on the most significant outstanding issues between us", particularly the so-called "level playing field" governing open and fair competition.