Open Menu

'Very Sad' West Londoners Oppose Heathrow Expansion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:51 PM

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

In the historic west London village of Harmondsworth, Justine Bayley pointed to where Heathrow Airport's new boundary would likely sit once a third runway is built -- just yards from her home

Harmondsworth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In the historic west London village of Harmondsworth, Justine Bayley pointed to where Heathrow Airport's new boundary would likely sit once a third runway is built -- just yards from her home.

"I'd need to put my ear defenders on every time I opened the front door," said the 74-year-old, her neat garden dotted with green signs that read "Stop Heathrow Expansion".

Harmondsworth -- about an hour's train ride from central London -- has a quintessential English village feel, with its 12th-century church, grocery store, green and two pubs.

But this 1,500-strong community and the neighbouring hamlet of Longford face an uncertain future after UK finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday that the government backs a new runway at Heathrow.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government hopes extending capacity at Europe's busiest airport will help spur much-needed economic growth for the country.

Previous plans for extending the site have proposed bulldozing several hundred homes across the twin villages, which date back to the Anglo-Saxon period.

"We're quite a close tight-knit community," said Bayley, chair of the Stop Heathrow Expansion group which campaigns against the proposed development.

"A lot of people have been here 50 years plus. Their history, their memories are bound up with the houses they live in.

"You can't reconstruct the community because we would be scattered everywhere," she told AFP, in front of yellow posters in her window that scream "No Third Runway".

While Harmondsworth's streets are quaint and quiet, the same can't always be said for the skies above where planes can regularly be seen and heard descending towards or ascending from Heathrow.

Out walking in the streets was 55-year-old Leon Jennion who has lived in Longford for three decades.

When planes take off and land at Europe's biggest airport by passenger numbers his house shakes and conversations in the garden need to be paused until the aircraft have passed.

Recent Stories

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

3 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

2 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

6 minutes ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

27 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

10 minutes ago
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cult ..

Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

2 minutes ago
 Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsm ..

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

57 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World