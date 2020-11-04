'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: Barnier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

"Very serious divergences remain" in EU-UK talks meant to work out a post-Brexit relationship, the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned in a tweet on Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :"Very serious divergences remain" in EU-UK talks meant to work out a post-Brexit relationship, the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned in a tweet on Wednesday.

While the negotiations are continuing, he said that "despite EU efforts to find solutions" wide gaps remained in both sides' positions on the three key areas: a framework to ensure fair trade competition, a robust disputes mechanism, and the EU's linked demand of retaining fishing access to some British waters.