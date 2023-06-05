Vessel Inspections Under Grain Deal Resumed - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Vessel inspections as part of the grain deal have been resumed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"As far as we know, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul is working to overcome all the problems that arise, based on the procedural rules that were approved last year and assume that there will be a consensus solution to the problems that arise.

Now, these inspections have been resumed," Vershinin told reporters.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that Russia sees no prospects for extending the grain deal.