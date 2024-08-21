Vessel Off Yemen Catches Fire After Triple Attack: UK Agency
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Three projectiles hit a merchant vessel off Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Wednesday, causing a fire onboard and leaving the ship without engine power, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said.
The ship initially exchanged fire with two small vessels, one with three to five people onboard while the second carried around 10, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.
The ship was later "struck by two unidentified projectiles before being hit by a third," the agency, which is run by Britain's Royal Navy, said.
"There is a fire onboard and the vessel has lost engine power," it said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.
"The vessel is drifting and not under command," UKMTO said.
A spokesperson for the Greek port authority identified the vessel as the Greek-flagged Sounion, an oil products tanker owned by Delta Tankers, a Greek shipping company.
The ship which carried a crew of 25 people, mostly Filipinos, departed from Iraq and was destined for a port near Athens, where many refineries are based, the Greek port authority said.
No injuries have been reported so far, according to the port authority, which said the ship could have been hit either by missiles or drones.
There was no immediate claim for the attack.
