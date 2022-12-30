UrduPoint.com

Vessel Transit Through Dardanelles Resumed - Vessel Traffic Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles, suspended earlier, has resumed, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said Friday.

"The fog has lifted and ship traffic has resumed," the service said.

Earlier in the day, the transit of vessels through the strait was suspended due to heavy fog, while ferry traffic operated without interruptions.

More Stories From World

