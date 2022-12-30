UrduPoint.com

Vessel Transit Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog - Vessel Traffic Service

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Friday.

"Captains of ships docking at the entrances to the strait from the north and south have been warned about the transit suspension due to fog and low visibility," the service said.

The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts.

At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.

