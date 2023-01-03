UrduPoint.com

Vessel Transit Via Dardanelles Suspended Over Fog For 3rd Straight Day - Traffic Service

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has once again been suspended on Tuesday due to heavy fog for the third day in a row already, the local vessel traffic service said.

Heavy fog has been seen in Istanbul and around the strait for a few days, with around 50 flights having been canceled due to poor visibility on Monday evening alone.

"Captains of vessels that were to enter the strait from the south have been informed that the transit of ships through the strait has been suspended in both directions due to restricted visibility," the vessel traffic service of the Strait of Canakkale (Dardanelles) said.

The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts, the service added.

At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.

