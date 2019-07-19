UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vessel With Contraband Fuel Seized By Iran In Persian Gulf Sailed Under UK Flag - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Vessel With Contraband Fuel Seized by Iran in Persian Gulf Sailed Under UK Flag - Reports

The vessel carrying contraband fuel and seized by Iran in the Persian Gulf sailed under the flag of the United Kingdom, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The vessel carrying contraband fuel and seized by Iran in the Persian Gulf sailed under the flag of the United Kingdom, local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Tehran said that the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it seized on Sunday a foreign vessel carrying contraband fuel in the Persian Gulf.

"The vessel detained by the IRGC was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz [a strategic waterway that links the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf] under the UK flag," a source told YJC news agency.

According to the source, the United Kingdom and the United States wanted the vessel to be presented as belonging to the United Arab Emirates. However, the latter refused to recognize the vessel because it did not want a new round of tensions with Iran.

Related Topics

UK Iran Oman Tehran United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

47 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

49 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

49 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

49 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

49 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.