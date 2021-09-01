UrduPoint.com

Veteran Afghan Commander Captured By Taliban Now Safe In Iran - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Veteran Afghan commander Amir Ismail Khan, who was captured by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Herat province last month, is now safe in Iran, the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan, Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, told Sputnik.

On August 13, media reported that Khan, a former Herat governor, had been captured and placed under house arrest in his residence soon after the province fell under the militants.

"His colleagues and friends managed to transport him to Iran, where he is now safe. He is alive and well," Aghbar said.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban since August 15. The northeastern province of Panjshir remains the only pocket of resistance.

