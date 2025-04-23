Open Menu

Veteran Chinese Astronaut To Lead Fresh Crew To Space Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station

Jiuquan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) China announced Wednesday that a veteran astronaut will lead two crew members on their first flight to the Tiangong space station, the latest milestone in the country's race to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030.

The Shenzhou-20 mission is scheduled to blast off at 5:17 pm Thursday (0917 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, announced at a news conference.

At the helm will be Chen Dong, a 46-year-old former fighter pilot and experienced space explorer who in 2022 became the first Chinese astronaut to spend more than 200 cumulative days in orbit.

Speaking about Thursday's Shenzhou mission -- which will be his third -- Chen said he was "still very excited".

"Every space journey is very unique, so I look forward to bringing in more experience and breakthroughs in the flight," said the mission commander.

Joining Chen will be two other male astronauts, Chen Zhongrui, a 40-year-old former air force pilot, and Wang Jie, a 35-year-old former space technology engineer.

Both will be embarking on their first space flight, Lin said.

"Today, I am on the point of realising my dream of flying in space," said Chen Zhongrui at another press conference Wednesday organised to introduce the astronauts to the public.

"To be honest, when we first started training together, we were still a little nervous," he said of himself and Wang.

"Now (the three crew members) are integrated like a single person," he added.

The astronauts currently aboard the Tiangong space station are scheduled to return to Earth on April 29 after completing handover procedures with the incoming crew, Lin added.

China's space programme, the third to put humans in orbit, has also landed robotic rovers on Mars and the Moon.

The Tiangong space station -- crewed by teams of three astronauts that are exchanged every six months -- is the crown jewel of the country's space project.

